Haberler Football Coutinho joins Aston Villa on permanent deal

Coutinho joins Aston Villa on permanent deal

England's Aston Villa permanently signed Brazilian football player Philippe Coutinho from Spanish club Barcelona on Thursday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 13 Mayıs 2022 Cuma 07:25
Coutinho joins Aston Villa on permanent deal

"Aston Villa is delighted to announce the permanent signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona for an undisclosed fee.

"The Brazilian playmaker has signed a contract until 2026," the English Premier League club said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Barcelona said on its website that both clubs agreed to Coutinho's permanent move to Aston Villa for €20 million ($20.76 million).

It said Barcelona "inserted a 50% sell-on clause for any future sale of the player."

Playing on the left wing, Coutinho, 29, previously joined Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona in January.

During his football career, he has also played for Inter Milan, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Coutinho won the 2020 UEFA Champions League and the German Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich in the same year.

He was a Spanish champion with Barcelona in 2018 and 2019.

Coutinho also helped Brazil win the 2019 Copa America.

This season, Coutinho scored four goals in 16 Premier League matches for Aston Villa.

DİĞER
Son dakika: Galatasaray’ın yeni golcüsü belli oldu! Transferin ilk hedefi ortaya çıktı… Sezona damga vurmuştu
Turizm ve imalata vergi muafiyeti: 1 milyon işletme nefes aldı
Kolları sıvadı! İşte yönetimden transfer talepleri
Görüşmeler başladı! Jordan Ayew Süper Lig devine
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Haaland agrees Manchester City deal to depart Dortmund
Deschamps and France to discuss deal after World Cup
RESİMLİ CUMA MESAJLARI 2022 🤲 En anlamlı, en güzel Cuma mesajları 🌹
Gram altın kaç TL? Çeyrek altın ne kadar?
Başkan Erdoğan'dan önemli açıklamalar!
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Abdülkadir için dudak uçuklatan rakam! Abdülkadir için dudak uçuklatan rakam! 07:11
Anderson Talisca uçuyor Anderson Talisca uçuyor 06:29
Kasapoğlu tebrik etti Kasapoğlu tebrik etti 01:03
Şampiyon VakıfBank Şampiyon VakıfBank 01:02
Karacabey tura yakın: 2-0 Karacabey tura yakın: 2-0 00:59
Orduspor tek golle: 1-0 Orduspor tek golle: 1-0 00:57
Daha Eski
Ne Tarsus, ne Amed: 0-0 Ne Tarsus, ne Amed: 0-0 00:56
Real Madrid evinde farklı kazandı! Real Madrid evinde farklı kazandı! 00:37
Real Madrid evinde farklı kazandı! Real Madrid evinde farklı kazandı! 00:29
Salih Özcan'dan 3 büyüklere kötü haber! Salih Özcan'dan 3 büyüklere kötü haber! 00:30
Cimbom'dan kaleci bombası! Muslera'nın yerine... Cimbom'dan kaleci bombası! Muslera'nın yerine... 00:32
Fransız medyası açıkladı! Galatasaraylı yetenek Marsilya'da Fransız medyası açıkladı! Galatasaraylı yetenek Marsilya'da 00:32