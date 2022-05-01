Real Madrid beat Espanyol 4-0, become La Liga champions

The kick-off of the Week 34 game was made by the 21-time-grand-slam-winner tennis legend Rafael Nadal, who is an honorary member of Real Madrid.

Young Brazilian star Rodrygo scored twice, in the 33rd and 43rd minutes, and the first half ended 2-0 for Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu.

Marco Asensio scored the third goal of Los Merengues in the 55th minute, then Karim Benzema scored in the 81st minute, making the final score 4-0.

With this win, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti becomes the first-ever manager to win all five major European leagues -- including the English Premier League, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga, and French Ligue 1.

Real Madrid bagged their 35th Spanish La Liga title with 81 points in Week 34, 17 points ahead of runners-up Sevilla, and Barcelona placed third with 63 points in the standings.