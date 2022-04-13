Villarreal advance to Champions League semifinals with 2-1 aggregate score over Bayern Munich

Villareal qualified for the UEFA Champions League semifinals Tuesday with a 2-1 aggregate score against Bayern Munich.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich opened the scoring with a close-range finish from Robert Lewandowski in the 52nd minute.

In the 88th minute, Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze put Villarreal ahead on aggregate on a quick counter-attack.

The first leg ended with a 1-0 result in favor of Villareal. The Yellow Submarine will face Benfica or Liverpool in the semifinal.