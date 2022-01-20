Turkish midfielder Yazici joins CSKA Moscow on loan

"CSKA and Lille agreed loan deal on Yusuf Yazici until the end of the season-2021/22 with an option of permanent transfer. Welcome, Yusuf Yazici," the Russian Premier Liga club said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Lille also confirmed Yazici's temporary transfer to CSKA Moscow and wished him best.

Yazici, 24, who is a pure Trabzonspor product, moved to Lille in 2019 for his first overseas experience.

The Turkish attacking midfielder helped Lille win the French Ligue 1 title and French Super Cup in 2021.

In his two-and-half-year stint at Lille, Yazici scored 16 goals and produced 10 assists in 89 club appearances.

He also plays for the Turkish national team.

LILLE SIGN BEN ARFA

Following Yazici's departure, Lille announced their new signing Hatem Ben Arfa.

The 34-year-old French attacking midfielder signed a six-month contract with Les Dogues.

Ben Arfa was a free agent and has played for many clubs, including Olympique Lyon, Olympique Marseille, Newcastle United, Hull City, Nice, Paris Saint-Germain, Rennes, Real Valladolid, and Bordeaux.

He is a five-time French champion, winning four Ligue 1 titles with Lyon in 2005-2008, and another with Marseille in 2010.

Ben Arfa played for the French national team in the UEFA EURO 2012 in which Les Bleus reached quarterfinals.