Greek international striker Kostas Mitroglou has signed an 18-month contract with Aris Thessaloniki after leaving Marseille by mutual consent, the Super League club announced on Tuesday.

Mitroglou, 32, returns to Greece after he was let go by Marseille having last played for the club in January 2019. He was loaned to PSV Eindhoven last season following a brief stint with Galatasaray.

The former Olympiakos and Fulham forward has scored 17 goals in 65 appearances for his country.