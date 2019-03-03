Turkish Cup semifinals to start in April
In semifinals, Galatasaray to face Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor, Akhisar to play against Umraniyespor
Galatasaray will face Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor while Akhisarspor will play against Umraniyespor in the Turkish Cup semifinals in April.
The first leg of semifinals will be played between April 2-4, and the second-leg matches are set for April 23-25.
Three clubs from Turkey's top tier football league and a team from second-tier side, Umraniyespor, are into the semifinals.
In the last 16 round, Umraniyespor managed to eliminate Istanbul giants Fenerbahce, and in the quarterfinals, they eliminated Turkey's top tier football league club Trabzonspor.
Galatasaray, the Lions, advanced to semifinals in the Turkish Cup on Wednesday after eliminating Turkish second-tier side Hatayspor 4-4 on aggregate.
The Lions are the most successful club in the Turkish Cup history having 17 titles as the winners.
The last Turkish Cup winners in 2018, Akhisar eliminated Kasimpasa while Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor knocked out Goztepe in quarterfinal matches.
The final will be played in the central Sivas province on May 16.
