Turkish Cup semifinals to start in April
03 Mart 2019, Pazar
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Football Haberleri Turkish Cup semifinals to start in April

semifinals to start in April

Turkish Cup semifinals to start in April

In semifinals, to face Evkur , Akhisar to play against Umraniyespor

will face Evkur while Akhisarspor will play against Umraniyespor in the semifinals in April.

The first leg of semifinals will be played between April 2-4, and the second-leg matches are set for April 23-25.
Three clubs from Turkey's top tier football league and a team from second-tier side, Umraniyespor, are into the semifinals.
In the last 16 round, Umraniyespor managed to eliminate Istanbul giants Fenerbahce, and in the quarterfinals, they eliminated Turkey's top tier football league club .
Galatasaray, the Lions, advanced to semifinals in the Turkish Cup on Wednesday after eliminating Turkish second-tier side Hatayspor 4-4 on aggregate.
The Lions are the most successful club in the Turkish Cup history having 17 titles as the winners.
The last Turkish Cup winners in 2018, Akhisar eliminated Kasimpasa while Malatyaspor knocked out Goztepe in quarterfinal matches.
The final will be played in the central Sivas province on May 16.

  1. 03.03.2019
  2. Güncelleme: 03.03.2019 23:27
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

Turkish Cup semifinals to start in April haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.

BİZE ULAŞIN