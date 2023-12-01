Fenerbahce waste chance to pass Conference League group stage by losing to Nordsjaelland 6-1

Fenerbahce wasted the chance to pass the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage by losing to Nordsjaelland 6-1 in Group H on Thursday.

Danish defender Lucas Hey netted the first goal of the hosts following a corner kick in the 21st minute at Right to Dream Park in Farum, Denmark.

Just four minutes later, Swedish defender Daniel Svensson beat Yellow Canaries' goalie Dominik Livakovic with an accurate low shot and made it 2-0.

Fenerbahce's Belgian attacker Michy Batshuayi gave hope to the fans as he took one back with a classy shot to the low corner in the 43rd minute.

Nordsjaelland felt the wind on their back in the second half as well.

Swedish forward Benjamin Nygren beat Livakovic with a powerful left-footed shot in the 55th minute.

After an effective counter attack, Danish forward Christian Rasmussen made an easy touch to the ball returned from Livakovic and tallied the fourth goal for his team.

Nygren tallied a with a left-footed low shot in the 75th minute, then netted another one with an easy touch in the mouth of goal nine minutes later.

Nordsjaelland lead Group H with 10 points and Fenerbahce are just behind with 9 points.

The Yellow Canaries' fate will be decided with a last group stage match against Spartak Trnava on Dec. 14.

Conference League Results:

Aston Villa-Legia Warsaw: 2-1

Nordsjaelland-Fenerbahce: 6-1

AZ-Zrinjski Mostar: 1-0

Ballkani-Viktoria: 0-1

Besiktas-Club Brugge: 0-5

Bodo/Glimt-Lugano: 5-2

Gent-Zorya: 4-1

HJK-Aberdeen: 2-2

KI Klaksvik-Slovan Bratislava: 1-2

Olimpija Ljubljana-Lille: 0-2

Astana-Dinamo Zagreb: 0-2

Breidablik-Maccabi Tel-Aviv: 1-2

Fiorentina-Genk: 2-1

Cucaricki-Ferencvaros: 1-2

Eintracht Frankfurt-PAOK: 1-2

Spartak Trnava-Ludogoretz: 1-2