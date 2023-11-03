Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce Beko beat Olympiacos to bag 5th EuroLeague victory

Fenerbahce Beko defeated Olympiacos 79-77 for a fifth EuroLeague win in Round 6 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season on Thursday.

Giriş Tarihi: 03 Kasım 2023 Cuma 17:04
Fenerbahce led at the end of the first half 46-33 and never looked back. Three Fenerbahce Beko players finished with double-digit points at the Ulker Sports And Event Hall.

Georgios Papagiannis scored 15 points, while Dyshawn Pierre produced 14 and Johnathan Motley added 10 for the Istanbul club.

Olympiacos' Alec Peters was the highest scorer of the game with 19 points and six rebounds.

Isaiah Canaan produced 15 points and Nigel Williams-Goss helped his team with 13 on the losing side.

With this result, Fenerbahce bagged their fifth win and Olympiakos suffered their third defeat after six games.

Thursday's results:

Zalgiris Kaunas - LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne: 88-91

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade - FC Bayern Munich: 74-68

Anasayfa
