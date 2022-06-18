Fenerbahce Beko announce departure of head coach Aleksandar Djordjevic

Fenerbahce Beko have parted ways with head coach Aleksandar Djordjevic.

Turkish basketball club confirmed the departure of the Serbian coach on Friday, thanking him for his services and wishing him success in the next chapter of his career in a statement.

The 54-year-old coach joined Fenerbahce Beko at the beginning of the season, leading his team to the Turkish basketball league title, despite failing to meet expectations in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague this season.

Fenerbahce Beko did not make the playoffs after a disappointing season in the EuroLeague.