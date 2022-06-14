Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce Beko win Türkiye’s ING Basketball Super League

Fenerbahce Beko on Monday won the 2021-22 ING Basketball Super League by beating the reigning champions Anadolu Efes 3-1 in the final series, after a 92-80 victory in Game 4 on Monday.

Fenerbahce Beko on Monday won the 2021-22 ING Basketball Super League by beating the reigning champions Anadolu Efes 3-1 in the final series, after a 92-80 victory in Game 4 on Monday.

Czech player Jan Vesely led the Yellow Canaries to victory with 18 points while French forward Nando De Colo contributed with 17 points at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

Tibor Pleiss and Chris Singleton scored 17 points each for Anadolu Efes but could not save their team from defeat.

The Yellow Canaries, who won straight championships between 2016 and 2018, bagged their 10th league championship on Monday. 

Anadolu Efes, on the other hand, are the most successful club in the history of Türkiye's Basketball Super League, having clinched the title 15 times.


