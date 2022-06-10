Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce Beko just 1 win away from 2022 Turkish title in basketball

Fenerbahce Beko need one more win to seal Türkiye's 2022 ING Basketball Super Lig as the Istanbul club beat city rivals Anadolu Efes 93-78 on Thursday to lead the final series 2-0.

Fenerbahce Beko need one more win to seal Türkiye's 2022 ING Basketball Super Lig as the Istanbul club beat city rivals Anadolu Efes 93-78 on Thursday to lead the final series 2-0.

Visitors Anadolu Efes led the first quarter 20-18 after Serbian guard Vasilije Micic's buzzer-beater three-pointer.

The first quarter was quite balanced in score at the Ulker Sports and Event Hall but in the second quarter, Fenerbahce Beko extended their lead to double digits after their Czech center Jan Vesely scored a jump shot, 31-20.

Anadolu Efes suffered a terrible second quarter, scoring just 12 points in 10 minutes.

Fenerbahce Beko, who displayed an emphatic performance in both defense and offense, led the game 54-32 before the break.

The home team controlled the game in the third quarter, as well, to lead it 74-49.

In the fourth quarter, Anadolu Efes scored 29 points, but Fenerbahce racked up 19 to win Game 2 93-78.

Vesely was named player of the game as the 32-year-old scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Fenerbahce Beko's Serbian guard Marko Guduric scored 18 points, as well.

Tarik Biberovic, a Fenerbahce Beko player, had 17 points.

The victors' French star Nando De Colo added 16 points. He shot 100% field goals in this game.

Anadolu Efes' US guard Elijah Bryant was the game's top scorer with 19 points.

His teammate Bugrahan Tuncer had 12 points.

Anadolu Efes star Shane Larkin clocked up 10 points against Fenerbahce Beko.

In the next fixture, Anadolu Efes will face Fenerbahce Beko at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Sports Hall on Saturday, June 11.

Fenerbahce Beko, who will visit Anadolu Efes this weekend, have a big advantage before Game 3.

The team to bag three wins in the final series will be the 2022 Turkish champions.


