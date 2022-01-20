Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce taste 2-1 home win over Altay in Turkish Super Lig

Turkish football club Fenerbahce defeated Altay 2-1 in a Super Lig match on Wednesday.

Fenerbahçe Haberleri
Izmir-based club's Ahmed Yasser Rayyan scored in the 14th minute at Ulker stadium in Istanbul, Fenerbahce's home ground.

Fenerbahce leveled the match with a close-range finish from Irfan Can Kahveci in the 37th minute.

Serdar Dursun then scored the winning goal with a powerful header assisted by Kahveci in the 71st minute.

Meanwhile, in another game, Trabzonspor were held to a 1-1 draw with GZT Giresunspor at the Senol Gunes Sports Complex in Trabzon.

Andreas Cornelius produced a goal for the Black Sea club, while Mehmet Umut Nayir scored the opening for the away side.

Trabzonspor failed to win the game when Greek forward Anastasios Bakasetas missed a stoppage-time penalty.

Fenerbahce are ranked third with 36 points, while Trabzonspor top the Super Lig with 51 points.


