Dutch striker Wout Weghorst moved to Besiktas from Burnley on loan until the end of the 2022-2023 season, the Turkish powerhouse announced Tuesday.

Besiktas will not pay a loan fee for Weghorst, who will earn €2.8 million ($2.87 million) with a €200.000 ($205.000) performance bonus.

Weghorst previously played for the Dutch sides Emmen, Heracles Almelo, AZ Alkmaar, Wolfsburg and Burnley in the English Premier League.