Lillard leads East to big 211-186 win in 2024 NBA All-Star

Damian Lillard led the Eastern Conference to a big 211-186 win in the 2024 NBA All-Star in Indiana on Sunday.

Damian Lillard led the Eastern Conference to a big 211-186 win in the 2024 NBA All-Star in Indiana on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Bucks' point guard dropped 39 points, while his Eastern teammate Jaylen Brown contributed with 36 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.

Lillard, who also defended his 3-Point Contest title by beating Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, Lauri Markkanen, Malik Beasley and Tyrese Haliburton on Saturday, became the first player to win a Saturday event and All-Star MVP in the same weekend, since Michael Jordan in 1988.

"To be able to have this kind of accomplishment, it's special," said Lillard about the game.

"Everybody was asking what the record was. We found out and went after it," he added.

The Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton was another player of the East to drop more than 30 points in the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves scored 50 points in just 28 minutes for the Western Conference, while his team mate, the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, dropped 31 points for the West.

The other contests' winners

The Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry beat WNBA and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu in the 3-point shootout challenge.

The team consisting of the host Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner won the Skills Challenge.

G League's Osceola Magic player Mac McClung won his back-to-back Dunk Contest by beating Celtics forward Jaylen Brown.

