Defending EuroBasket champions Slovenia eliminated in quarterfinals

Poland's fairy-tale run in the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 tournament continued as they eliminated defending champions Slovenia 90-87 in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

The Polish national team led the game 58-39 by the end of the second quarter at Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena.

With four minutes and 11 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Slovenia narrowed the gap to single digits after Edo Muric scored a layup.

Slovenia displayed a massive effort to erase the gap as they scored 24 points in the third quarter.

Poland bagged only six points in 10 minutes but narrowly led the game 64-63 before the fourth quarter.

Once the fourth quarter started, Slovenia came back from a 23-point deficit, which was the biggest margin of the game. Slovenian point guard Goran Dragic hit a two-point jump shot, making it 65-64.

Slovenian star Luka Doncic was fouled out with three minutes left, which worried the team.

Poland were leading the game 82-76 after Mateusz Ponitka scored both his free throws after Doncic's foul.

Ponitka hit a critical three pointer with a minute to go as Poland made it 87-80.

However Slovenia's Muric hit a three-pointer. Soon after, Poland's Ponitka made a turnover, and Dragic scored a quick layup, making it 87-90.

Slovenia had a chance to tie the clash but Klemen Prepelic missed a three-point jump shot with two seconds to go.

Prepelic and Slovenia were expecting a shooting foul, but it was not called.

Ponitka posted a triple-double with 26 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in the quarterfinal showdown against Slovenia.

A.J. Slaughter and Michal Sokolowski scored 16 points each for Poland.

Slovenian forward Vlatko Cancar racked up 21 points.

Dragic had 17 points.

Slovenian star Doncic displayed an average performance, scoring 14 points.

Doncic also grabbed 11 rebounds.

So the victors Poland went to the EuroBasket semifinals for the first time since 1971.

In the semifinal stage, Poland will take on France on Friday.

On the same day, Germany will face Spain.

All games including Sunday's final will be held in Berlin.