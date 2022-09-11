Haberler Basketball Spain beat Lithuania 102-94 in overtime to advance to EuroBasket 2022 quarterfinals

Spain beat Lithuania 102-94 in overtime to advance to EuroBasket 2022 quarterfinals

The Spanish national basketball team qualified for the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 quarterfinals Saturday with a 102-94 win against Lithuania in overtime.

Basketball Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 11 Eylül 2022 Pazar 14:42
Spain beat Lithuania 102-94 in overtime to advance to EuroBasket 2022 quarterfinals

The Spanish national basketball team qualified for the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 quarterfinals Saturday with a 102-94 win against Lithuania in overtime.

Regular time ended with the scoreboard showing 83 points apiece at Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena after Ignas Brazdeikis from Lithuania tipped in a shot following an offensive rebound with 0.7 seconds left before the final buzzer.

In overtime, Spanish guard Lorenzo Brown made a fadeaway jumper with four minutes and 27 seconds remaining to make it 85-83 as Spain never looked back.

The gap was up to six points after center Willy Hernangomez scored a free throw with 19 seconds left.

Spain clinched the win to reach the last eight, ending Lithuania's EuroBasket journey.

Brown scored 28 and had eight assists in the victory.

Hernangomez added 21 and his brother, Juancho Hernangomez, and Rudy Fernandez, each scored 13 points.

Mindaugas Kuzminskas was Lithuania's high scorer as the 32-year-old dropped in 18 points.

Brazdeikis scored 17 and Domantas Sabonis and Lukas Lekavicius had 15 points apiece.

Sabonis, who plays center for the Sacramento Kings, was one rebound shy of a double-double.

Spain will play either Finland or Croatia in the last eight.

Germany qualify for quarterfinals

Knockout stage host nation Germany marched into the quarterfinals by beating Montenegro 85-79 in the last 16.

Dennis Schroder scored 22 points to go along with eight assists to help Germany win in Berlin.

In the next stage, Germany will face the winner of the Greece versus Czech Republic game.

Earlier Saturday, France and Slovenia qualified for the quarterfinals.

Sunday's last 16 games:

Ukraine - Poland

Finland - Croatia

Serbia - Italy

Greece - Czech Republic

DİĞER
Hadise ile ayrılığın eşiğinde olan Mehmet Dinçerler'den olay sözler: Bazı insanların bir don lastiği kadar faydası yok!
Kuruluş Osman'ın Malhun Hatun'u Yıldız Çağrı Atiksoy ile Bir Küçük Gün Işığı'nın Fırat'ı Berk Oktay evlendi! Temsili nikah memuru bakın kim oldu
F.Bahçe'de Arda Güler zirvesi!
Ghezzal sahalara ne zaman dönecek? İşte yanıtı
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Georgia pull out double-overtime win against Türkiye
Türkiye hungry for victory
💰DOLAR NE KADAR OLDU? | 11 Eylül 2022 Döviz Kuru - Euro, dolar, sterlin, gram, çeyrek, yarım altın kaç TL?
BARAJ DOLULUK ORANLARI İSTANBUL 2022 - 11 Eylül Pazar barajlardaki doluluk oranı ne kadar oldu? İşte son veriler!
Bugün hava nasıl olacak? Son dakika hava durumu
3
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Atalanta Cremonese'ye takıldı! Atalanta Cremonese'ye takıldı! 15:48
Totti: Ağladım depresyona girdim Totti: Ağladım depresyona girdim 15:47
Cimbom'da iki yıldıza zam kapıda! Cimbom'da iki yıldıza zam kapıda! 15:25
F.Bahçe Rennes hazırlıklarını sürdürüyor! F.Bahçe Rennes hazırlıklarını sürdürüyor! 14:52
Kasımpaşa - Galatasaray maçı hangi kanalda? Kasımpaşa - Galatasaray maçı hangi kanalda? 14:50
Beşiktaş ile Başakşehir 32. randevuda! Beşiktaş ile Başakşehir 32. randevuda! 14:47
Daha Eski
"Dünya Şampiyonası'na en hazır şekilde gitmek istiyoruz" "Dünya Şampiyonası'na en hazır şekilde gitmek istiyoruz" 14:43
Büyük tepki! "F.Bahçe tarafından küçük düşürüldüler" Büyük tepki! "F.Bahçe tarafından küçük düşürüldüler" 14:19
F.Bahçe'de Arda Güler zirvesi! F.Bahçe'de Arda Güler zirvesi! 13:27
Toprak Razgatlıoğlu zirvede! Toprak Razgatlıoğlu zirvede! 12:58
Beşiktaş - Başakşehir maçı ne zaman? Beşiktaş - Başakşehir maçı ne zaman? 12:56
Kasımpaşa - Galatasaray maçı detayları! Kasımpaşa - Galatasaray maçı detayları! 12:42