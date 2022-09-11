Spain beat Lithuania 102-94 in overtime to advance to EuroBasket 2022 quarterfinals

The Spanish national basketball team qualified for the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 quarterfinals Saturday with a 102-94 win against Lithuania in overtime.

Regular time ended with the scoreboard showing 83 points apiece at Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena after Ignas Brazdeikis from Lithuania tipped in a shot following an offensive rebound with 0.7 seconds left before the final buzzer.

In overtime, Spanish guard Lorenzo Brown made a fadeaway jumper with four minutes and 27 seconds remaining to make it 85-83 as Spain never looked back.

The gap was up to six points after center Willy Hernangomez scored a free throw with 19 seconds left.

Spain clinched the win to reach the last eight, ending Lithuania's EuroBasket journey.

Brown scored 28 and had eight assists in the victory.

Hernangomez added 21 and his brother, Juancho Hernangomez, and Rudy Fernandez, each scored 13 points.

Mindaugas Kuzminskas was Lithuania's high scorer as the 32-year-old dropped in 18 points.

Brazdeikis scored 17 and Domantas Sabonis and Lukas Lekavicius had 15 points apiece.

Sabonis, who plays center for the Sacramento Kings, was one rebound shy of a double-double.

Spain will play either Finland or Croatia in the last eight.

Germany qualify for quarterfinals

Knockout stage host nation Germany marched into the quarterfinals by beating Montenegro 85-79 in the last 16.

Dennis Schroder scored 22 points to go along with eight assists to help Germany win in Berlin.

In the next stage, Germany will face the winner of the Greece versus Czech Republic game.

Earlier Saturday, France and Slovenia qualified for the quarterfinals.

Sunday's last 16 games:

Ukraine - Poland

Finland - Croatia

Serbia - Italy

Greece - Czech Republic