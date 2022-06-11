Haberler Basketball Shane Larkin renews contract with Anadolu Efes

29-year-old point guard agrees to 2-year-deal extension with NBA out clause.

11 Haziran 2022 Cumartesi
American-born Turkish basketball star Shane Larkin on Friday inked a new long-term contract with Anadolu Efes.

In a statement, Anadolu Efes said that point guard Larkin, 29, agreed to a two-year extension with an NBA out clause.

Larkin, who joined the Istanbul club in 2018, helped Anadolu Efes win back-to-back Turkish Airlines EuroLeague titles in 2021 and 2022.

In addition, Larkin won Türkiye's ING Basketball Super Lig with his club in 2019 and 2021.

He averaged 13.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 65 matches this season.

Larkin previously made appearances for several NBA teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics.

He also played for Spain's Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz.

