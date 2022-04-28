Haberler Basketball Bahcesehir Koleji win 2022 FIBA Europe Cup

Bahcesehir Koleji win 2022 FIBA Europe Cup

Turkish basketball club Bahcesehir Koleji on Wednesday won the 2022 FIBA Europe Cup, beating Italy's Unahotels Reggio Emilia 90-74 in the second leg of the final held in Istanbul.

Basketball Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 28 Nisan 2022 Perşembe 09:20
Bahcesehir Koleji win 2022 FIBA Europe Cup

The Istanbul-based team accumulated a 162-143 win in two games as Bahcesehir Koleji previously won the first leg 72-69 last week in Italy.

It is the Turkish club's first title in the FIBA Europe Cup, and the first trophy in the club's history.

Bahcesehir Koleji were leading the game at Istanbul's Ulker Sports and Event Hall 43-37 by the end of the second quarter.

After Sam Dekker's dunk, Bahcesehir Koleji extended the gap to 10 points, 68-58, in the early minutes of the fourth quarter as the Turkish team had control of the game until the final buzzer.

US shooting guard Jamar Smith led Bahcesehir Koleji, scoring 17 points against Unahotels Reggio Emilia.

He was named the MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the final.

Smith also had four assists.

Jamal Jones scored 14 points, and Dekker tallied 12 points for the Turkish club.

In addition, Bahcesehir Koleji center Tarik Black clocked up 12 points.

Arturs Strautins and Stephen Mark Thompson Jr. were the game's top scorers with 19 points each. 

Strautins also had 11 rebounds.

Established in 2015, the Europe Cup is organized by FIBA every year. It is FIBA Europe's second-tier basketball tournament in club level. 


DİĞER
Oğulcan Engin annesi Seda Sayan ile Çağlar Ökten'in nikahına neden katılmadı? Oğulcan soruyu duyunca yüzü düştü! Miray Daner...
Sultangazi'de çatıda tehlikeli temizlik! Yürekler ağza geldi
Yusuf Yazıcı'nın menajerinden transfer açıklaması!
Ismael'in büyük ikilemi! Kadroda düşünmüyor ama...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Milan beat Anadolu Efes, tie EuroLeague playoff series
Bursaspor defeat Partizan NIS in overtime to advance to EuroCup quarterfinals
En düşük emekli maaşı ne kadar olacak?
2022 Bekçilik başvuruları tarihi belli oldu!
Gram altın kaç TL? İşte altında anlık son durum
3
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Yusuf Yazıcı'nın menajerinden transfer açıklaması! Yusuf Yazıcı'nın menajerinden transfer açıklaması! 10:19
Ismael'in büyük ikilemi! Kadroda düşünmüyor ama... Ismael'in büyük ikilemi! Kadroda düşünmüyor ama... 10:18
Mostafa'nın transferine Zamalek engeli! Mostafa'nın transferine Zamalek engeli! 09:48
Alternatifi bulundu! Yaz kampında denenecek Alternatifi bulundu! Yaz kampında denenecek 08:14
Tek tek isim verdi! "En kısa sürede yollar ayrılmalı" Tek tek isim verdi! "En kısa sürede yollar ayrılmalı" 07:55
Menajeri açıkladı! "F.Bahçe kulübüyle görüştü" Menajeri açıkladı! "F.Bahçe kulübüyle görüştü" 06:32
Daha Eski
İşte Aslan'ın hedefindeki yıldızlar! İşte Aslan'ın hedefindeki yıldızlar! 00:23
Liverpool final için avantajı kaptı! Liverpool final için avantajı kaptı! 00:13
Mert Hakan'da flaş gelişme! Gaziantep FK maçında... Mert Hakan'da flaş gelişme! Gaziantep FK maçında... 00:12
Dört büyükler Muleka'nın peşinde! Menajerinden transfer sözleri Dört büyükler Muleka'nın peşinde! Menajerinden transfer sözleri 00:12
Bahçeşehir Koleji Avrupa şampiyonu! Bahçeşehir Koleji Avrupa şampiyonu! 00:12
G.Saray'dan Marcao açıklaması! İşte son durumu G.Saray'dan Marcao açıklaması! İşte son durumu 00:12