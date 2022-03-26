Haberler Basketball Barcelona beat Fenerbahce Beko 88-67 in EuroLeague

Barcelona beat Fenerbahce Beko 88-67 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 32 game on Friday.

Nikola Mirotic and Alex Abrines contributed to the victory by scoring 18 points each at Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona.

Marko Guduric was the top scorer for the Yellow Canaries with 15 points.

After their third straight win, Barcelona kept their place atop the EuroLeague standings at 20 - 5.

Fenerbahce Beko is headed in the other direction and is in the 12th spot at 9 -14.

Friday's EuroLeague Results:

Monaco-Bitci Baskonia: 78-68

Lyon-Villeurbanne-Olympiacos: 80-94

Alba Berlin-Crvena Zvezda: 74-70

FC Barcelona-Fenerbahce: 88-67

