Schumacher and Haas part ways, Hülkenberg confirmed as successor

Haas made the announcement on Thursday ahead of Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Schumacher, the son of seven-times world champion Michael, has paid the price for an inconsistent season where two major crashes cost the team financially.
His best option may now be reserve driver at Mercedes, with all race seats for next season now seemingly decided.
Hülkenberg, who had long spells at Force India and Renault, raced twice this season as Aston Martin's reserve and completes the 2023 line-up for Haas alongside Denmark's Kevin Magnussen.
"I'm naturally very pleased to be welcoming Nico Hülkenberg back to a full-time racing role in Formula 1," Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said.
"The experience and knowledge base Nico brings to the team is clear to see – with nearly 200 career starts in Formula 1 – and a reputation as being a great qualifier and a solid, reliable racer.
"These are attributes, which when you pair them together with Kevin Magnussen's experience, gives us a very credible and well-seasoned driver line-up which we believe will help push the team onwards up the grid."
Hülkenberg, 35, said he was "very happy" to move into a full-time racing seat.
"We have work ahead of us to be able to compete with all the other teams in the midfield, and I cannot wait to join that battle again," he said.
Schumacher, 23, joined Haas for 2021 and, during two full seasons competing in Formula One, he scored a best result of sixth place.
"I would like to thank Mick Schumacher for his contribution to the team over the past couple of years," Steiner said.
"Mick's pedigree in the junior categories was well known and he has continued to grow and develop as a driver in his time with Haas F1 Team – culminating in his first Formula 1 points-scoring successes earlier this season.
"While choosing to go in separate directions for the future, the entire team wishes Mick well for the next steps in his career path and beyond."
Schumacher was not quoted in Thursday's Haas statement. His uncle Ralf, a former F1 driver, this week heavily criticized the team's management for the way it has treated Mick.
The decision to drop him has been speculated on for months.
Schumacher was quoted in a Wednesday release from Haas looking ahead to the Abu Dhabi race, which will be his F1 swansong for now.
"Don't stop believing in yourself and prove them wrong," Schumacher said when asked what his takeaway was from his second year in the sport.
"Formula 1 is my life, I love every single moment of it – and the learnings and tough times – that's all a part of it and it's just a matter of how you go about it and cope with it. That's when you know if you're made out for this sport or not."
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said he would be very interested in recruiting Schumacher as a reserve if he lost his race seat.
His father Michael ended his glittering career at Mercedes in 2012 having won his titles at Benetton and Ferrari.
