Haberler Other Turkish karatekas bag gold medals at European Championships

Turkish karatekas bag gold medals at European Championships

Ali Sofuoglu, Erman Eltemur, Eray Samdan, Serap Ozcelik, Burak Uygur, Eda Eltemur claim victories in Turkiye.

Other Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 29 Mayıs 2022 Pazar 11:20
Turkish karatekas bag gold medals at European Championships

Six Turkish karatekas won gold medals at the 57th edition of the European Karate Championships in Turkiye on Saturday.

Ali Sofuoglu defeated Spanish athlete Damian Hugo Quintero Capdevila in the men's kata event in the four-day tournament in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkiye.

In the Kumite category, Eray Samdan beat Angelo Crescenzo from Italy in the 60-kg category, Burak Uygur won against Greece's Dionysios Xenos in the 67-kg category, while Serap Ozcelik Arapoglu tasted a victory over Perfetto Erminia of Italy at the 50-kg category.

Earlier in the day, Erman Eltemur and Eda Eltemur brought Turkiye gold medals after beating their opponents.

Also, Turkiye's Dilara Bozan clinched a silver medal, losing to Sanchez Jaime Sandra from Spain in the women's kata.

The tournament is taking place from May 25 to 29.

DİĞER
Son dakika Beşiktaş haberleri: Beşiktaş'a Ekvadorlu golcü! Batshuayi'nin yerine geliyor... Yıllık maliyeti belli oldu
Son dakika: Haksız fiyat artışlarına sıkı denetim!
Avcı ikna etti! Süper Lig'in yıldızı geliyor
Başkan resmen açıkladı! Belotti ve Fenerbahçe...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
VakifBank win 2022 CEV Women's Champions League Volley
VakifBank win Turkish league title in women's volleyball
İstanbul'un Fethi'nde metro ve otobüsler ücretsiz mi? | Toplu taşıma İstanbul'da bedava mı?
29 Mayıs Pazar barajlardaki doluluk oranı!
Çeyrek altın ne kadar? Gram altın kaç TL?
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
İstanbulspor - BB Erzurumspor maçı saat kaçta? İstanbulspor - BB Erzurumspor maçı saat kaçta? 11:09
Sivasspor Avrupa gündeminde! UEFA'dan paylaşım geldi Sivasspor Avrupa gündeminde! UEFA'dan paylaşım geldi 10:59
Adım adım Real Madrid'e! 70 milyon euro... Adım adım Real Madrid'e! 70 milyon euro... 10:54
Bandırmaspor - Eyüpspor maçı saat kaçta? Bandırmaspor - Eyüpspor maçı saat kaçta? 10:52
G.Saray gençleşiyor! 19'luk stoper A Takım'a G.Saray gençleşiyor! 19'luk stoper A Takım'a 10:50
Mülteci kampından Şampiyonlar Ligi şampiyonluğuna! Mülteci kampından Şampiyonlar Ligi şampiyonluğuna! 10:37
Daha Eski
Real Madridli Marcelo futbolu bıraktı mı? Marcelo hangi takımda oynayacak? İşte detaylar... Real Madridli Marcelo futbolu bıraktı mı? Marcelo hangi takımda oynayacak? İşte detaylar... 10:33
Avcı ikna etti! Süper Lig'in yıldızı geliyor Avcı ikna etti! Süper Lig'in yıldızı geliyor 10:25
Başkan resmen açıkladı! Belotti ve Fenerbahçe... Başkan resmen açıkladı! Belotti ve Fenerbahçe... 09:52
Fenerbahçe'ye Fernando transferine rakip çıktı! İngiliz ekibi... Fenerbahçe'ye Fernando transferine rakip çıktı! İngiliz ekibi... 09:50
Vida'nın alternatifi bulundu! Beşiktaş'a sıcak bakıyor Vida'nın alternatifi bulundu! Beşiktaş'a sıcak bakıyor 09:38
İki isim seçimi bekliyor! Kalmak için... İki isim seçimi bekliyor! Kalmak için... 08:27