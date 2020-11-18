Galatasaray players Arda, Babel contract virus

Midfielder Turan from Turkey said on Instagram he is at a hospital receiving treatment and is isolated.

Galatasaray reported three players tested positive for the virus, bringing the number of cases at the club to five. The infected players went into isolation as their treatment process began, the Istanbul club said previously in a statement.

The names of infected players were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Dutch national team said Babel left the team's camp because of complaints and "he was the only one to test positive in the PCR test that was administrated to players and staff yesterday."

The Netherlands, minus Babel, will visit Poland for a UEFA Nations League match Wednesday.