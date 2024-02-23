Former World Cup winner Toni Kroos to return to German national football team ahead of EURO 2024

Former FIFA World Cup champion Toni Kroos said Thursday that he would return to the German national team before UEFA EURO 2024 this summer.

"Guys, short and sweet: I'll be playing for Germany again from March," the Real Madrid midfielder said on Instagram, adding, "Why? Because I was asked by the national coach, I'm up for it and I'm sure that much more is possible with the team at the European Championships than most people currently believe!"

EURO 2024 will begin June 14 in Munich as Germany will play hosts.

Kroos, 34, announced his retirement from international football after Germany's exit from EURO 2020 held in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Bayern Munich footballer previously said he wanted "to focus fully on his goals with Real Madrid for the next few years."

Germany was eliminated in the Round of 16 of EURO 2020 after losing to England 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021.

Kroos helped Germany to win the 2014 World Cup title in Brazil.

He scored 17 goals in 106 international appearances for Germany.