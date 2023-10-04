Haberler Football Neymar scores his 1st goal for Al-Hilal in Saudi club's Champions League win

Neymar scores his 1st goal for Al-Hilal in Saudi club's Champions League win

Brazilian football star Neymar's first goal helped Al-Hilal to a 3-0 away win against Iran's Nassaji Mazandaran in an AFC Champions League match Tuesday in Tehran.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 04 Ekim 2023 Çarşamba 14:21
Neymar scores his 1st goal for Al-Hilal in Saudi club's Champions League win

Brazilian football star Neymar's first goal helped Al-Hilal to a 3-0 away win against Iran's Nassaji Mazandaran in an AFC Champions League match Tuesday in Tehran.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the opening goal in the 18th minute at Azadi Stadium.

Neymar, a former Paris Saint-Germain forward, finished with his left foot in the 58th minute for his first Al-Hilal goal in five matches.

Saleh Al-Shehri, who was subbed in near the end of the match, added the third one of the night.

The teams played with 10 men for the majority of the match as Saudi captain Salman Al-Faraj and home team's Amir Houshmand were sent off in the 38th minute for violent conduct.

Asian Champions League record holders Al-Hilal have four points in two matches to top Group D. Uzbekistan's Navbahor are second with four points.

Nassaji Mazandaran have three points. India's Mumbai City lost their two matches and are at the bottom of the group.

DİĞER
Ünlü fenomen Dilan Polat hastalığını öğrendi gözyaşlarıyla duyurdu! Kesin bir tedavisi yok... Dilan Polat'ın hastalığı Lupus nedir?
İstiklal Caddesi'ndeki terör saldırısının planlayıcılarından PKK/KCK'lı Nabo Kele Hayri Suriye'de öldürüldü
G.Saray maçı sonrası kriz! Soruşturma...
İşte G.Saray'ın yeni gözdesi!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Alexis Beka Beka safe after threatening to commit suicide
Morocco to host 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
BALLI MAHMUDİYE TARİFİ
Şişli'de sular ne zaman gelecek? (4 Ekim)
Maltepe'de sular ne zaman gelecek? (4 Ekim)
5
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
G.Saray maçı sonrası kriz! Soruşturma... G.Saray maçı sonrası kriz! Soruşturma... 15:31
Beşiktaş - Lugano maçı ne zaman? Beşiktaş - Lugano maçı ne zaman? 15:30
Icardi ile ilgili şok gerçeği açıkladı! Emeklilik... Icardi ile ilgili şok gerçeği açıkladı! Emeklilik... 15:29
Filenin Efeleri Japonya'ya mağlup oldu! Filenin Efeleri Japonya'ya mağlup oldu! 15:19
FENERBAHÇE MAÇI hangi kanalda? FENERBAHÇE MAÇI hangi kanalda? 15:07
Fırtına'ya 3 isimden müjdeli haber! Fırtına'ya 3 isimden müjdeli haber! 14:57
Daha Eski
Porto - Barcelona maçı ne zaman? Porto - Barcelona maçı ne zaman? 14:33
Antwerp - Shakhtar Donetsk maçı ne zaman? Antwerp - Shakhtar Donetsk maçı ne zaman? 14:29
Kızılyıldız - Young Boys maçı ne zaman? Kızılyıldız - Young Boys maçı ne zaman? 14:21
Kartal'dan 7 değişiklik birden! İşte F.Bahçe'nin S. Trnava 11'i Kartal'dan 7 değişiklik birden! İşte F.Bahçe'nin S. Trnava 11'i 14:14
RB Leipzig - Manchester City maçı ne zaman? RB Leipzig - Manchester City maçı ne zaman? 14:12
Newcastle United - PSG maçı ne zaman? Newcastle United - PSG maçı ne zaman? 14:05