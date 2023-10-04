Neymar scores his 1st goal for Al-Hilal in Saudi club's Champions League win

Brazilian football star Neymar's first goal helped Al-Hilal to a 3-0 away win against Iran's Nassaji Mazandaran in an AFC Champions League match Tuesday in Tehran.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the opening goal in the 18th minute at Azadi Stadium.

Neymar, a former Paris Saint-Germain forward, finished with his left foot in the 58th minute for his first Al-Hilal goal in five matches.

Saleh Al-Shehri, who was subbed in near the end of the match, added the third one of the night.

The teams played with 10 men for the majority of the match as Saudi captain Salman Al-Faraj and home team's Amir Houshmand were sent off in the 38th minute for violent conduct.

Asian Champions League record holders Al-Hilal have four points in two matches to top Group D. Uzbekistan's Navbahor are second with four points.

Nassaji Mazandaran have three points. India's Mumbai City lost their two matches and are at the bottom of the group.