Haberler Football Dortmund director Watzke won't further fuel penalty discussion

Dortmund director Watzke won't further fuel penalty discussion

Dortmund managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke doesn't want to further fuel the discussion about a possible penalty that was not given to his side in the 1-1 draw at Bochum on Friday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 30 Nisan 2023 Pazar 14:43
Dortmund director Watzke won't further fuel penalty discussion
Dortmund managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke doesn't want to further fuel the discussion about a possible penalty that was not given to his side in the 1-1 draw at Bochum on Friday.

"We accept it and that's the end of the discussion for us," he told dpa on Sunday.

Bochum's Danilo Soares appeared to foul Karim Adeyemi in the box but referee Sascha Stegemann waved away Dortmund appeals and the video assistant did not intervene.

Dortmund went into the game with a one point lead at the top with five games to go. But the draw means champions Bayern can take over at the summit with a home victory over bottom side Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

On Saturday, Stegemann and the German football federation (DFB) acknowledged that Dortmund should have had the penalty.

"We have clearly expressed our anger over this wrong decision to Mr Stegemann but also Mr (Robert) Hartmann (video referee assistant). That was definitely intense. But things should be good," Watzke said.

In a statement on Sunday, Watze told the fans the club won't tolerate any kind of " hostility, denigration or threats, be it personally or anonymously via social media channels."

DİĞER
"Lolita olacağım" diyen Seda Sayan düşman çatlattı! Eşi Çağlar Ökten ile göz kamaştırdı!
26 yaşındaki Melis Sezen aşkı bakın kimde buldu! Sır gibi sakladığı sevgilisiyle gecelerde TAKVİM’e yakalandı! İşte yeni aşkı...
Bir talibi daha çıktı! Teklif...
G.Saray'a transfer şoku! İngilizler...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Manchester United sign new long-term deal with Garnacho
UEFA Champions League trophy on display in Istanbul
Eski kimlikle oy kullanılır mı 2023?
1 Mayıs okullar tatil mi, resmi tatil mi?
AÖL 2. dönem sınav sonucu sorgulama ekranı 2023
5
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
F1 Azerbaycan GP'sinin kazananı belli oldu F1 Azerbaycan GP'sinin kazananı belli oldu 15:44
Boluspor ile Altay yenişemedi Boluspor ile Altay yenişemedi 15:38
Sivasspor'da Fenerbahçe maçı hazırlıkları Sivasspor'da Fenerbahçe maçı hazırlıkları 15:36
Inter geriden gelerek kazandı Inter geriden gelerek kazandı 15:26
Deniz Öncü İspanya GP'sinde 9. oldu! Deniz Öncü İspanya GP'sinde 9. oldu! 15:21
Bryant Dunston taburcu edildi Bryant Dunston taburcu edildi 15:13
Daha Eski
F.Bahçe Göksel Çelik Euro Cup 2'de şampiyon! F.Bahçe Göksel Çelik Euro Cup 2'de şampiyon! 15:11
Beşiktaş - Galatasaray maçı saat kaçta? Beşiktaş - Galatasaray maçı saat kaçta? 15:06
Newcastle United - Southampton maçı saat kaçta? Newcastle United - Southampton maçı saat kaçta? 12:19
Liverpool - Tottenham maçı saat kaçta? Liverpool - Tottenham maçı saat kaçta? 12:22
Cadiz - Valencia maçı saat kaçta? Cadiz - Valencia maçı saat kaçta? 12:27
Villarreal - Celta Vigo maçı saat kaçta? Villarreal - Celta Vigo maçı saat kaçta? 12:30