Dortmund director Watzke won't further fuel penalty discussion

"We accept it and that's the end of the discussion for us," he told dpa on Sunday.
Bochum's Danilo Soares appeared to foul Karim Adeyemi in the box but referee Sascha Stegemann waved away Dortmund appeals and the video assistant did not intervene.
Dortmund went into the game with a one point lead at the top with five games to go. But the draw means champions Bayern can take over at the summit with a home victory over bottom side Hertha Berlin on Sunday.
On Saturday, Stegemann and the German football federation (DFB) acknowledged that Dortmund should have had the penalty.
"We have clearly expressed our anger over this wrong decision to Mr Stegemann but also Mr (Robert) Hartmann (video referee assistant). That was definitely intense. But things should be good," Watzke said.
In a statement on Sunday, Watze told the fans the club won't tolerate any kind of " hostility, denigration or threats, be it personally or anonymously via social media channels."
