Ajax's Mohammed Kudus dedicates his free-kick goal to late Christian Atsu

Ajax's Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus dedicated his free-kick goal against Sparta Rotterdam to Christian Atsu, who died in devastating earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye earlier this month.

Ajax's Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus dedicated his free-kick goal against Sparta Rotterdam to Christian Atsu, who died in devastating earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye earlier this month.

Kudus produced his side's fourth goal in a Dutch Eredivisie 22nd-week match against Sparta Rotterdam at Amsterdam ArenA.

Following the goal, the 22-year-old midfielder celebrated his goal, unveiling a shirt inside his jersey with the inscription "R.I.P Atsu."

Ajax won the game 4-0 as they remained in second place with 46 points in the Dutch top-tier standings.

Earlier on Sunday, Kudus wrote on Twitter: "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (Surely, we belong to Allah and verily to Him do we return) . My heart out to @ChristianAtsu20 close & extended family. Still in a state of shock & can't find words. Until we meet again may the light guide your kind & caring heart brother."

Premier League clubs have also observed a minute of silence in honor of Christian Atsu, who was found dead under the rubble of a building in Türkiye's southern Hatay province, after the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes.

