Man Utd complete quick comeback to win derby

Manchester United won a derby against Manchester City 2-1, completing a rapid comeback in a Saturday English Premier League match.

Home team Man Utd were victorious at Old Trafford to breathe down second-place Man City's neck, just a point behind.

In the match, Manchester City broke the deadlock in the 60th minute. Subbed in the second half, English midfielder Jack Grealish scored the opener via a close-range header after Kevin De Bruyne's cross from right.

But in the 78th minute, Manchester United scored a controversial equalizer. Portuguese midfielder and team captain Bruno Fernandes finished after a through ball by Casemiro.

Man Utd's English star Marcus Rashford was offside when Casemiro played the ball to him. But Rashford didn't touch the ball, letting Fernandes finish. Fernandes was onside to score.

The goal was ruled valid after a video referee check.

Manchester United came back a few minutes later, 2-1. In the 82nd minute, Rashford racked up a close-range finish after Alejandro Garnacho's low pass into the six-yard box.

The Red Devils secured a valuable 2-1 win to be hot on Man City's trail.

So Manchester United are now third with 38 points in 18 matches. Their archrivals Manchester City have 39 points to come second in the league table.

Meanwhile, leaders Arsenal have 44 points. The Gunners will visit fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur in a derby match on Sunday.

Separately Wout Weghorst, Manchester United's new signing, was in the Old Trafford stands to watch the derby.

Dutch forward Weghorst on Friday joined Manchester United on loan from Burnley until the end of the season. He left Turkish club Besiktas, where he was previously loaned.