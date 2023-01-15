Haberler Football Man Utd complete quick comeback to win derby

Man Utd complete quick comeback to win derby

Manchester United won a derby against Manchester City 2-1, completing a rapid comeback in a Saturday English Premier League match.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 15 Ocak 2023 Pazar 13:37
Man Utd complete quick comeback to win derby

Manchester United won a derby against Manchester City 2-1, completing a rapid comeback in a Saturday English Premier League match.

Home team Man Utd were victorious at Old Trafford to breathe down second-place Man City's neck, just a point behind.

In the match, Manchester City broke the deadlock in the 60th minute. Subbed in the second half, English midfielder Jack Grealish scored the opener via a close-range header after Kevin De Bruyne's cross from right.

But in the 78th minute, Manchester United scored a controversial equalizer. Portuguese midfielder and team captain Bruno Fernandes finished after a through ball by Casemiro.

Man Utd's English star Marcus Rashford was offside when Casemiro played the ball to him. But Rashford didn't touch the ball, letting Fernandes finish. Fernandes was onside to score.

The goal was ruled valid after a video referee check.

Manchester United came back a few minutes later, 2-1. In the 82nd minute, Rashford racked up a close-range finish after Alejandro Garnacho's low pass into the six-yard box.

The Red Devils secured a valuable 2-1 win to be hot on Man City's trail.

So Manchester United are now third with 38 points in 18 matches. Their archrivals Manchester City have 39 points to come second in the league table.

Meanwhile, leaders Arsenal have 44 points. The Gunners will visit fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur in a derby match on Sunday.

Separately Wout Weghorst, Manchester United's new signing, was in the Old Trafford stands to watch the derby.

Dutch forward Weghorst on Friday joined Manchester United on loan from Burnley until the end of the season. He left Turkish club Besiktas, where he was previously loaned.


DİĞER
Şarkıcı Bendeniz'den Gülşen yorumu! "Arkana iki dansçı kızı koyup şov yapamazsın"
Seda Sayan'ın oğlu Oğulcan Engin'den kucağında yatan sevgilisi Miray Daner'e yaş gününde romantik kutlama: "İyi ki doğdun sevgili, hep böyle..."
Bomba transfer hamlesi! Dünya yıldızı G.Saray'a
Nihat Kahveci'den Trabzonspor yorumu! "Zoru başardı"
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Mandanda calls time on France career
Wolves sign Gabon international midfielder Lemina
20 derecelere aldanmayın: İstanbul'a kar müjdesi geldi!
İstanbul baraj doluluk oranları (15 Ocak 2023)
Mersin TOKİ kura çekilişi canlı izle (14 Ocak 2023)
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Necati Ateş'ten dikkat çeken Trabzonspor yorumu! Necati Ateş'ten dikkat çeken Trabzonspor yorumu! 13:28
G.Saray'ın yeni transferi İstanbul'a geliyor! G.Saray'ın yeni transferi İstanbul'a geliyor! 12:30
F.Bahçe maçının VAR'ı belli oldu! F.Bahçe maçının VAR'ı belli oldu! 12:21
Takımdan ayrılıyor mu? Belli oldu Takımdan ayrılıyor mu? Belli oldu 12:17
Nuri Şahin'in transfer sıkıntısı! Nuri Şahin'in transfer sıkıntısı! 12:16
Bakasetas golcüleri geçti! Bakasetas golcüleri geçti! 12:14
Daha Eski
Torino - Spezia maçı hangi kanalda? Torino - Spezia maçı hangi kanalda? 10:27
Emre Demir'e kötü haber! Barcelona... Emre Demir'e kötü haber! Barcelona... 10:33
Udinese - Bologna maçı hangi kanalda? Udinese - Bologna maçı hangi kanalda? 10:34
Atalanta - Salernitana maçı hangi kanalda? Atalanta - Salernitana maçı hangi kanalda? 10:40
NBA'de gecenin sonuçları! NBA'de gecenin sonuçları! 10:46
Roma - Fiorentina maçı hangi kanalda? Roma - Fiorentina maçı hangi kanalda? 10:48