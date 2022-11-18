Haberler Football Senegalese star Mane to miss 'first games' at 2022 FIFA World Cup, Senegal official says

Sadio Mane will miss the "first games" of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to a board member of the Senegal Football Association.

Sadio Mane will miss the "first games" of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to a board member of the Senegal Football Association.

Vice President of the Senegalese FA, Abdoulaye Sow, said the national team may have to play some matches without its best player.

Sow did not indicate how many matches Mane may be sidelined.

Mane injured his leg Nov. 8. in a German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen, which was won 6-1 by the hosts.

The 30-year-old was included in Senegal's World Cup squad, despite there being questions about his ability to play.

Senegal will take on the Netherlands in their first World Cup Group A match Nov. 21.

