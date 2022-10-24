Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in front of home crowd

Barcelona thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in a Spanish La Liga match Sunday to remain behind leaders Real Madrid.

Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembele scored a header to draw first blood in the 12th minute at Spotify Camp Nou.

Six minutes later, Sergi Roberto scored in the area to double the lead for Barca. Dembele assisted him.

The home team's Polish star Robert Lewandowski finished in the box with another assist by Dembele as Barcelona made it 3-0 before the clock hit 30 minutes.

Lewandowski has scored 12 league goals to top the goal scorers' list.

Ferran Torres added another Barcelona goal in the 73rd minute. Dembele again made the assist.

With a goal and three assists, Dembele was named the man of the match.

Barcelona have 28 points in 11 matches to follow leaders Real Madrid, who bagged 31 points.

Athletic Bilbao went down to sixth spot with 18 points.