127 killed at Indonesia football match after police fires tear gas at rioting fans

At least 127 people were killed when police used tear gas to break up fights at an Indonesian football stadium Saturday, according to authorities.

At least 127 people were killed when police used tear gas to break up fights at an Indonesian football stadium Saturday, according to authorities.

Most of the victims were trampled to death when supporters of home team Arema FC and rival Persebaya Surabaya clashed late Saturday after the host lost 3-2 in the city of Malang in East Java, according to Reuters.

Indonesia's police chief in East Java province said 180 victims were also injured after a stampede occurred during crowd trouble at the match.

FC Arema's supporters stormed the pitch and authorities fired tear gas, leading to a stampede and cases of suffocation, Nico Afinta told reporters.

Sports Minister Zainudin Amali said authorities would re-evaluate safety at football matches and consider not allowing spectators at matches after the stampede.

Footage from inside the stadium that was shared on social media showed fans, dressed in red and blue, storming the field and clashing with security forces, who appeared to be wearing riot gear.

Afinta said officers were also among the victims who were killed

The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) has suspended matches next week because of the tragedy and banned Arema FC from hosting matches for the rest of the season.

