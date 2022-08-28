Juventus draw 1-1 with Roma in Serie A clash

Juventus missed a home win against AS Roma on Saturday as they drew 1-1 in an Italian Serie A game.

Juventus began the game very fast as Dusan Vlahovic scored with a screamer from a freekick in the second minute at Juventus Stadium.

The hosts wasted several chances until Manuel Locatelli's goal was disallowed in the 26th minute after video assistant referee inspection due to a handball.

In one of the few goal positions of Roma, former Juventus player Paulo Dybala assisted his teammate Tammy Abraham and he scored with a header in the 69th minute to equalize the score for a 1-1 draw.

AS Roma are placed fourth with seven points, while Juventus sit at the seventh spot with four points in the Serie A standings.