Christophe Galtier appointed Paris Saint-Germain’s new head coach

Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday named Christophe Galtier as their new head coach.

In a statement, the Parisians said that the French manager has inked a contract for two seasons until June 30, 2024.

"I am delighted to work with all of these talented players as well as the top-level staff here at the club. We acknowledge everything that Paris Saint-Germain represents in French and international football," Galtier said.

"My focus is on ambition, hard work and making the most of the team's potential. I am delighted to become head coach of this team and to be on the bench at the magnificent Parc des Princes, a stadium that embodies a passion for football," he added.

Galtier, 55, formerly managed Saint-Etienne (2009-2017), Lille (2017-2021) and Nice (2021-2022).

He guided Saint-Etienne to their first trophy in 32 years (the 2013 Coupe de la Ligue).

Under the helm of Galtier, Les Dogues won their first Ligue 1 title in 10 years during the 2020-21 season. He was named Manager of the Year in Ligue 1 the same year.

On Tuesday, PSG terminated the contract of the head coach Mauricio Pochettino after 18 months in charge.