Slavia Prague defeats Fenerbahce 3-2, reaches Round of 16 in UEFA Conference League

Slavia Prague defeated Fenerbahce 3-2 in a UEFA Conference League playoffs second leg match Thursday and reached the Round of 16 with a 6-4 aggregate.

Ivan Schranz of Slavia Prague opened the scoring in the 19th minute at the Eden Arena in Prague.

Yira Sor made it 2-0 for the Czech team in the 27th minute.

Before the first half concluded, Mert Hakan Yandas took one back in the 39th minute.

Sor scored his second goal of the match in the 63rd minute and made it 3-1.

Mergim Berisha scored just before the end of the match and made it 3-2, and it ended with that result.

Following the results of second leg matches of the playoffs, PAOK, Olympique Marseille, PSV Eindhoven, Leicester City, Bodo/Glimt, Partizan Belgrade, Slavia Prague and Vitesse reached the Round of 16 in the UEFA Conference League, which is being held for the first time this year and was founded in 2021.

Thursday's results:

Partizan Belgrade-Sparta Prague: 2-1

Bodo/Glimt-Celtic: 2-0

Randers-Leicester City: 1-3

Maccabi Tel Aviv-PSV Eindhoven: 1-1

Qarabag-Olympique Marseille: 0-3

Vitesse-Rapid Wien: 2-0

PAOK-Midtjylland: 2-1 (5-3p)

Slavia Prague-Fenerbahce: 3-2