Haberler Football Manchester United held to 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in Champions League

Manchester United held to 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in Champions League

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw Wednesday with Atletico Madrid in a first leg Champions League last 16 match.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 24 Şubat 2022 Perşembe 08:29
Manchester United held to 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in Champions League

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw Wednesday with Atletico Madrid in a first leg Champions League last 16 match. Atletico Madrid opened the scoring with a close-range header from Joao Felix in the seventh minute.

The portuguese striker was assisted by Renan Lodi at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.

Manchester United leveled the match with Anthony Elanga in the 80th minute and it ended 1-1.

The Red Devils will host the Spanish club at Old Trafford on March 15.

BENFICA DRAW WITH AJAX

Benfica drew 2-2 against Ajax in another Champions League tie at the Estadio do SL Benfica in Lisbon.

Dusan Tadic and Sebastien Haller each scored for the Dutch side, while the Portuguese club's two goals came from Haller (own goal) and Roman Yaremchuk.

Benfica will visit Johan Cruijff Arena, the home stadium of Ajax, on March 15.


DİĞER
Son dakika: Marcao'ya bir talip daha! Galatasaray'ın dev planı ortaya çıktı
Hülya Avşar'ın aşkı Cemal Güzelci, Senem Kuyucuoğlu'nun sevgilisi mi? Bir dönem Avşar kızının asistanıydı bakın neler söyledi
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor