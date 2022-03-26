Haberler Beşiktaş Istanbul's Besiktas appoint Valerien Ismael new head coach

Istanbul's Besiktas appoint Valerien Ismael new head coach

Istanbul's Besiktas have hired Valerien Ismael their new head coach, the Turkish football club confirmed on Friday.

Beşiktaş Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 26 Mart 2022 Cumartesi 11:30
Istanbul's Besiktas appoint Valerien Ismael new head coach

Istanbul's Besiktas have hired Valerien Ismael their new head coach, the Turkish football club confirmed on Friday.

"We would like to welcome Valerien Ismael as our new Head Coach! Welcome to Besiktas,@valerien_ismael!" Besiktas tweeted.

Ismael, 46, inked a deal with Besiktas until the end of the 2022-23 season with an option for a further year, the Black Eagles said in a statement.

The French manager previously coached English clubs West Bromwich Albion, and Barnsley FC, German club Wolfsburg, and Austria's LASK Linz.


DİĞER
Son dakika: Galatasaray'da Burak Elmas'ın kader günü! "Fatih Terim ibra etmezse..."
Vitrine sahte altınları dizdi kayıplara karıştı! Diyarbakır'da kuyumcu dolandırıcılığı
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor