Turkish Super Lig: Besiktas beat Fenerbahce 2-0
Besiktas defeated Fenerbahce 2-0 in a Turkish Super Lig match on Sunday. Fenerbahce, with a week to go in the Turkish Super Lig, are failed to participate in European competitions.
Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half at Vodafone Park.
Fenerbahce were reduced to 10 men in the 25th minute after Kosovar forward Vedat Muriqi was shown a red card with a video referee decision.
In the second half, Besiktas's Croatian defender Domagoj Vida scored the opener in the 63rd minute.
Turkish player Gokhan Gonul sent the ball into Fenerbahce's net in the 70th minute, making it 2-0.
Following this victory, the Black Eagles sit on the fourth place with 59 points while Fenerbahce are seventh in the division with 50 points.
- 20.07.2020
selinkömürcü sergen yalçın ile seriyi bozmadan sorunsuzgalataray maçını kazanıız şampiyonuk yolunda şampiyon olacaz
bjk hele şükür uzun boylu stoper.santrafor.stoper ve kaleci 1.90 üstü olması şart.biz pigmeler gibi nerde kısa boylu var onun peşine gidiyoruz
Kabataşlı GS :1-Ahmet KUTUCU 2-Okay YOKUŞLU(Sakat değilse) 3-Kaan AYHAN4-Mert ÇETİN 5-Orkun KÖKÇÜ transfer edilmelidir.
