Fenerbahce Beko beats Anadolu Efes 103-86 to grab EuroLeague playoff ticket

Fenerbahce Beko beat Anadolu Efes 103-86 on Thursday to grab a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague playoff ticket.

Fenerbahce Beko beat Anadolu Efes 103-86 on Thursday to grab a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague playoff ticket.

The reigning champion of the last two seasons, Efes, was eliminated with one more game to go in the regular season.

Nigel Hayes-Davis rallied the Yellow Canaries to victory with 26 points at Ulker Sports and Event Hall in Istanbul.

Will Clyburn's 21 points were not enough for Efes to grab victory.

Fenerbahce, who reached the EuroLeague playoffs six times in a row between 2015 and 2021, failed to qualify last season.


