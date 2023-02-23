Clippers to sign Russell Westbrook after Jazz buyout

Russell Westbrook is changing teams for the second time this month, but he can keep his Los Angeles address after agreeing to a contract with the Clippers.

Westbrook, traded to the Utah Jazz from the Los Angeles Lakers at the deadline, had over $13 million remaining on his deal. A buyout agreement with the Jazz was finalized on Monday, per multiple reports.

He plans to sign a deal for the rest of the season, ESPN reported. The veteran's minimum salary for the final two months of the regular season and playoffs would be worth $784,914.

The Clippers have been active this month in padding their roster, acquiring guard Eric Gordon from the Rockets, wing Bones Hyland from the Nuggets and Mason Plumlee from the Hornets.

Westbrook said he purchased a $37 million home across the street from LeBron James in Brentwood when the Lakers acquired Westbrook. The Lakers and Clippers play in the same home stadium, Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers paid most of Westbrook's salary this season -- he opted in for 2022-23 at $47 million -- after moving him to a sixth man role under first-year head coach Darvin Ham.