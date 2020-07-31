NBA back with close matches, social justice messages - Son dakika Basketball haberleri - Fotomaç
31 Temmuz 2020, Cuma
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Basketball NBA back with close matches, social justice messages

NBA back with close matches, social justice messages

NBA back with close matches, social justice messages

After a four-month dry spell due to the pandemic, America pro basketball charged back into action Friday night with social justice sharing the spotlight with the hoops.

Playing at the isolated Disney Complex in Orlando, Florida, NBA teams gave out opening night messages reflecting months of social unrest.

In the first matchup of the evening, the and knelt during the national anthem before the start of the game, all wearing "" t-shirts.

Instead of their names, the backs of the player jerseys also bore messages such as "Peace," "Equality," "Say their names," and "Freedom."

defeated the Pelicans 106-104, with Rudy Gobert hitting go-ahead free-throws with just 7 seconds to go in the game. Utan's Jordan Clarkson was his team's high scorer, racking up 23 points off the bench.

Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley each scored 20 points and played a part in the victory. The Jazz improved to 42 wins and 23 losses and is currently in fourth place in the , having already clinched a place in the playoffs.

For the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram scored 23 points, Jrue Holiday scored 20, and JJ Redick chipped in with 21 points coming off the bench. They are fighting for a playoff spot with 28 wins and 37 losses.

James, Davis-led Lakers, beat Kawhi, Paul George-led Clippers

In the other match of the night, there was a Southern California showdown as the defeated the LA Clippers 103-101.

Both teams also knelt alongside during the national anthem, with several players sporting jersey message such as "Black Lives Matter," "Justice," and "Liberation."

During the tightly matched-up game, Paul George scored 30 points for the Clippers, including the three-pointer that tied the game at 101 with 28 seconds to go. Reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points for his team as well.

But the victory belonged to the Lakers as LeBron James scored the go-ahead basket after a missed shot, following the rebound.

Anthony Davis scored a game-high 34 points for the Lakers, including 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Lakers improved to 50 wins with the victory, leading the Western Conference as the Clippers fell to 44 wins and 21 losses, good enough to clinch the second spot in the conference.

  1. 31.07.2020
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

NBA back with close matches, social justice messages haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.


Turkuvaz olarak kişisel verilerinizi işliyor, aynı zamanda kanunlarda öngörülen teknik ve idari tedbirleri alarak bu verilerinizin korunması için elimizden gelen tüm çabayı gösteriyoruz. İşlenen kişisel verilerinize ilişkin aydınlatma metnine veri politikası sayfasını ziyaret ederek ulaşabilirsiniz.
FOTOMAÇ GÜNDEM
Sitene Ekle
SON DAKİKA