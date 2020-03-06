Pre-game handshakes banned for Premier League matches
League bans match officials, players from performing gesture.
The English Premier League announced pre-game handshakes will not occur between players and match officials during matches this weekend.
"For health reasons there will be no shaking of hands between players and match officials ahead of Premier League matches until further notice," the league said in a statement on premierleague.com.
"Coronavirus is spread via droplets from the nose and mouth and can be transmitted on to the hands and passed on via a handshake," it said.
Teams will continue to line up, accompanied by the Premier League music, while entering the field and then the home team's players will walk past the opposition without shaking their hands, it added.
