Pre-game handshakes banned for Premier League matches - Son dakika Basketball haberleri - Fotomaç
06 Mart 2020, Cuma
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Basketball Pre-game handshakes banned for PL matches

Pre-game handshakes banned for matches

Pre-game handshakes banned for Premier League matches

League bans match officials, players from performing gesture.

The English announced pre-game handshakes will not occur between players and match officials during matches this weekend.

"For health reasons there will be no shaking of hands between players and match officials ahead of Premier League matches until further notice," the league said in a statement on premierleague.com.

"Coronavirus is spread via droplets from the nose and mouth and can be transmitted on to the hands and passed on via a ," it said.

Teams will continue to line up, accompanied by the Premier League music, while entering the field and then the home team's players will walk past the opposition without shaking their hands, it added.

  1. 06.03.2020
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

Pre-game handshakes banned for Premier League matches haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.


Turkuvaz olarak kişisel verilerinizi işliyor, aynı zamanda kanunlarda öngörülen teknik ve idari tedbirleri alarak bu verilerinizin korunması için elimizden gelen tüm çabayı gösteriyoruz. İşlenen kişisel verilerinize ilişkin aydınlatma metnine veri politikası sayfasını ziyaret ederek ulaşabilirsiniz.
FOTOMAÇ GÜNDEM
Sitene Ekle
BİZE ULAŞIN