Anadolu Efes stuns Barcelona in EuroLeague play

Anadolu Efes beat Barcelona Lassa in battle for the fourth place in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season Friday.

The Turkish club managed the 92-70 victory against their rival Spanish side to fourth place in the league.

Anadolu Efes' Shane Larkin scored 37 points.

The win notches Anadolu Efes record to 16 - 9 while Barcelona Lassa is the fifth spot at 15 - 10.

Real Madrid defeated Fenerbahce Beko 101-86 Thursday.

Fenerbahce Beko is currently atop the league at 21 - 4.

With Thursday's win, Real Madrid is in the third spot at 19 - 6.

Besides Fenerbahce Beko and Real Madrid, Russian giants CSKA Moscow make the playoffs in second spot in the standings.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Darussafaka Tekfen lost to Greece's Panathinaikos 67-91 at home Friday.

Sixteen teams are competing in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague -- four Spanish, three Turkish, two Russian and two Greek teams and one team each from Germany, Italy, Israel, Lithuania and Montenegro.

Turkey is represented by Anadolu Efes, Fenerbahce Beko and Darussafaka Tekfen.

The regular season is being played from Oct. 11, 2018 to April 5, 2019 with the top eight advancing to the playoffs.

The playoffs will take place between April 16 and 30.

Winners will advance to the Final Four to be held on May 17-19 at Fernando Buesa Arena in the Spanish city of Vitoria-Gasteiz in single-elimination matchups.



