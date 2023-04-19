Haberler Other Funeral for Italian volleyballer Julia Ituma held in Milan

Funeral for Italian volleyballer Julia Ituma held in Milan

The funeral for Italian volleyballer Julia Ituma, who plunged to her death from a hotel window in Istanbul last week, was held Tuesday in Milan.

Other Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 19 Nisan 2023 Çarşamba 12:57
Funeral for Italian volleyballer Julia Ituma held in Milan

The funeral for Italian volleyballer Julia Ituma, who plunged to her death from a hotel window in Istanbul last week, was held Tuesday in Milan.

Ituma's coffin arrived at the San Filippo Neri Church as many including her family, Sports Minister Andrea Abodi, teammates from Igor Gorgonzola Novara and friends attended.

Her coffin was covered with white roses, which symbolize purity and peace, and draped with her match jersey.

The crowd applauded when the coffin left the church.

Ituma, 18, fell to her death on April 13 from the sixth floor of an Istanbul hotel. Her team were in Istanbul to face Eczacibasi Dynavit in the second-leg match in the 2023 CEV Champions League semifinals.

The Turkish team qualified for the final after beating Igor Gorgonzola 3-0. The Italian club won the first leg 3-2 on April 5.

Ituma's body was sent to Milan on April 15 after an autopsy was performed in Istanbul.

Turkish police were said to investigate the case.

Born to Nigerian parents in Milan, Ituma, who was 6'4", was regarded as one of the promising volleyball players in Italy.

DİĞER
Çağla Şıkel sevgilisi Nail Gönenli'nin ağzını kapattı! 'Evlilik' sorusu yönetilince...
3 yaşındaki kızının hasta olduğu ortaya çıkmıştı! Hande Erçel’in ablası Gamze Erçel o yorumla çileden çıktı! “Biz neler yaşadık...”
En çok penaltıyı kim kazandı? İşte o istatistik
G.Saray'dan sürpriz transfer hamlesi!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Turkish golfer named champion of Malta Junior Open
Verstappen claims first win in Australia after chaotic race
Euro, dolar, sterlin, gram, çeyrek, yarım altın kaç TL?
Bayram mesajları 2023 (Dualı, hadisli)
Arefe günü kılınacak namazlar, dualar Diyanet
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
İzmir derbisinde deplasman taraftarı yasağı İzmir derbisinde deplasman taraftarı yasağı 13:58
En çok penaltıyı kim kazandı? İşte o istatistik En çok penaltıyı kim kazandı? İşte o istatistik 13:18
Başakşehir-Fenerbahçe maçı detayları! Başakşehir-Fenerbahçe maçı detayları! 12:35
NBA'de ilk kez verilen Jerry West Ödülü'nü De'Aaron Fox kazandı NBA'de ilk kez verilen Jerry West Ödülü'nü De'Aaron Fox kazandı 12:34
F.Bahçe'de kırmızı alarm! 5 futbolcu... F.Bahçe'de kırmızı alarm! 5 futbolcu... 12:31
Başakşehir - Fenerbahçe maçının VAR'ı açıklandı! Başakşehir - Fenerbahçe maçının VAR'ı açıklandı! 12:21
Daha Eski
Dikkat çeken istatistik! Ligin ilk yarısında... Dikkat çeken istatistik! Ligin ilk yarısında... 12:02
Böyle duyurdular! G.Saray'a İtalyan kaleci Böyle duyurdular! G.Saray'a İtalyan kaleci 11:56
Ertuğrul Doğan'dan Nenad Bjelica sözleri! Ertuğrul Doğan'dan Nenad Bjelica sözleri! 11:51
Middlesbrough - Hull City maçı hangi kanalda? Middlesbrough - Hull City maçı hangi kanalda? 11:32
İlk kez konuştu! Flaş transfer açıklaması İlk kez konuştu! Flaş transfer açıklaması 11:28
Bayern Münih - Manchester City maçı hangi kanalda? Bayern Münih - Manchester City maçı hangi kanalda? 11:25