Verstappen finishes F1 2022 season with victory

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen on Sunday finished the 2022 season of the Formula One World Championship with a victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver got his 15th GP victory in the Round 22 race of this season with a time of 1 hour 27 minutes 45.914 seconds time, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was runner-up with +8.771 seconds.

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez finished third with +10.093 seconds.

"Was a good race, all about tire management. Incredible to win again here and 15th win of the season-unbelievable," Verstappen said after his Abu Dhabi GP win. "It's been really enjoyable to achieve something like this this year, I know it will be hard to replicate but it is good motivation to try and do the same next year."

2022 season champion Verstappen finished the season with 454 points while Leclerc finished with 308 and Perez with 305.

At the end of the 2022 season, in the constructor standings Red Bull Racing has 759 points while Ferrari has 554 and Mercedes has 515.