Federer wins 10th Halle Open title

World famous Swiss tennis player Roger Federer won his 10th Halle Open title on Sunday.

Federer beat his Belgian opponent David Goffin 2-0 to earn his 10th Halle Open title in his career.

The 37-year-old world famous athlete won both sets with 7-6 and 6-1 results.

Separately, Federer earned his 102nd title in men's singles throughout his career.

The Halle Open is a men's tennis tournament held in Halle, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.