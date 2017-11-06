Turkish Airlines Open 2017 ends in Antalya

The 2017 Turkish Airlines Open golf tournament held as part of the European Tour Rolex Series ended on Sunday in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city Antalya.

The tournament, in which 78 players are competing, started on Nov. 2 in Regnum Carya Golf & Resort.

On the last day of the four-day tournament, Justin Rose from Team England claimed victory at 18 under over South African Dylan Frittelli and Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts, both of whom finished at 17 under.

Rose now has a Rolex Series victory to add to the 2013 US Open and two World Golf Championships, the latest of which came at last week's WGC-HSBC Champions.

Attending the award ceremony, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak granted Rose his prize.

The winner of the Turkish Airlines Open 2016 Danish Thorbjorn Olesen scored 10 under and came in the seventh place.

Turkish golfers Ali Altuntas ranked the 42nd, Leon Acikalin 75th and Taner Yamac 78th.