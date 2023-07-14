Spanish left-back Angelino joins Galatasaray on season-long loan

Spanish left-back Angelino joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal on Thursday.

Galatasaray said on Twitter that it agreed with Germany's RB Leipzig to sign Jose Angel Esmoris Tasende, known as Angelino, for the 2023-24 football season.

The Istanbul club said that it will pay a €1.5 million ($1.68 million) transfer fee for Leipzig about Angelino's temporary move to Galatasaray.

In addition, Galatasaray can complete the permanent signing of the 26-year-old for €6 million.

Galatasaray added that it will pay €2.3 million as a salary for Angelino during the 2023-2024 season.

Angelino scored 12 goals and made 29 assists in 100 matches for Leipzig to win the 2022 German Cup.

He had played for England's Manchester City to secure English League Cup twice, and a Community Shield.