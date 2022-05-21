Galatasaray draw with Antalyaspor to end disappointing season

Galatasaray drew 1-1 with Fraport TAV Antalyaspor on Friday in their final Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig fixture, bringing the Istanbul club's disappointing season to an end.

Antalyaspor's Senegalese winger Alassane Ndao scored the opener in minute 45 at home.

Ndao made a very close range finish after Haji Wright assisted him from the byline.

Galatasaray equalized in the 77th minute. Egyptian forward Mostafa Mohamed scored an open goal after Turkish forward Kerem Akturkoglu sent the ball to Mohamed with a quick low pass.

Tenth-place Galatasaray have 52 points in 38 Super Lig matches.

Antalyaspor, a club from the Turkish Mediterranean, have 59 points to come in sixth in the league.

Babel plays his 100th game for Galatasaray

Galatasaray's Dutch forward Ryan Babel played his 100th match Friday for the Lions.

After the match, Babel said it is a "very big honor" to amass 100 club appearances at Galatasaray.

He joined Galatasaray from Fulham in 2019 but had a six-month loan spell with Ajax in 2020.

The 35-year-old scored 16 goals for the Lions.

His contract at Galatasaray will expire in June.