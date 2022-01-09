Haberler Galatasaray Galatasaray start second half of season with home loss

Galatasaray start second half of season with home loss

Galatasaray started the second half of the season with a loss to GZT Giresunspor 1-0 at their home ground, Nef Stadium in round 20 game of Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 09 Ocak 2022 Pazar 08:31
Galatasaray start second half of season with home loss

Giresunspor defeated The Lions with Magomed Suleymanov's early goal in the 11th minute.

The Yellow Reds managed to win only one game in their last nine Turkish Super Lig matches.

Galatasaray are 10th with 27 points -- 22 points behind leaders Trabzonspor -- while Giresunspor are placed 13th with 25 points in the Super Lig standings.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS:

Gaziantep FK-VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk: 3-1

Aytemiz Alanyaspor-Medipol Basaksehir: 1-1

Kasimpasa-Atakas Hatayspor: 3-1

Galatasaray-GZT Giresunspor: 0-1


DİĞER
Aleyna Tilki'nin annesi Havva Öztel sesi ile mest etti! Havva Öztel kızının tahtına göz dikti!
Ünlü iş adamı babası çıktı! Yıllar sonra ortaya çıkan gerçek
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor