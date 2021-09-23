Galatasaray suffer shock 3-0 defeat against Yukatel Kayserispor

The home side broke the deadlock with Mame Thiam's goal in the 39th minute at Kadir Has Stadium.
Emrah Bassan fired a classy long shot to make it 2-0 in minute 45 while the third goal came from Senegalese winger Thiam's penalty goal in the 53rd minute.
Week 6 fixture, results:
VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 0-0
Caykur Rizespor - Altay: 1-2
Besiktas - Adana Demirspor: 3-3
Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 0-1
Gaziantep - Medipol Basaksehir: 1-0
Yukatel Kayserispor - Galatasaray: 3-0
Goztepe - Atakas Hatayspor: 0-2
Thursday
Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Trabzonspor
Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Kasimpasa
Fenerbahce - GZT Giresunspor