Galatasaray suffer shock 3-0 defeat against Yukatel Kayserispor

The home side broke the deadlock with Mame Thiam's goal in the 39th minute at Kadir Has Stadium.

Emrah Bassan fired a classy long shot to make it 2-0 in minute 45 while the third goal came from Senegalese winger Thiam's penalty goal in the 53rd minute.

Week 6 fixture, results:

VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 0-0

Caykur Rizespor - Altay: 1-2

Besiktas - Adana Demirspor: 3-3

Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 0-1

Gaziantep - Medipol Basaksehir: 1-0

Yukatel Kayserispor - Galatasaray: 3-0

Goztepe - Atakas Hatayspor: 0-2

Thursday

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Trabzonspor

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Kasimpasa

Fenerbahce - GZT Giresunspor