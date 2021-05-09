Haberler Galatasaray Galatasaray beat Besiktas 3-1 in key game for title race

beat Besiktas 3-1 in key game for title race

defeated Besiktas 3-1 in the Istanbul derby on Saturday to keep their Super Lig title hopes alive with two matches remaining.

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 09 Mayıs 2021 Pazar 10:32
Galatasaray beat Besiktas 3-1 in key game for title race

put the Lions ahead in the 11th minute, but converted the penalty to give Besiktas an equalizer in the 42nd minute. The home side responded quickly with Radamel Falcao's penalty goal before the first half ended.

In the second half, doubled the lead for his team, who secured a crucial derby win at the .

, currently in third place with 78 points, reduced the gap to leaders Besiktas to three points with this crucial victory.

Fenerbahce are now in the second spot with 79 points.



SON DAKİKA